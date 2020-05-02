n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 4, by telephone. The meeting can accessed by phone at 1-312-757-3121, using access code 373-576-877.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, remotely, to discuss federal response to COVID-19. The meeting can be accessed at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/647401549, or by phone at 1-646-749-3112 and using access code 647-401-549.
