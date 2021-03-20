n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720. The meeting is also available at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, remotely. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom (meeting ID 844-7357-0703, passcode Yvu567) and by phone (253-215-8782, passcode 690974).
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, remotely. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or by zoom.us/j/91786850179?pwd=Vys0Y29XalZmQTRmemJBM2txVDlUQT09
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, remotely, for an introduction to the 2020-21 Comprehensive Plan, Map and Code Amendment Docket. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/632327501, or by calling 1-408-650-3123, access code 632-327-501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.