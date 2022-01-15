...TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR THE NORTH AND CENTRAL
WASHINGTON COAST, STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA COAST, AND SAN JUAN
ISLANDS...
The tsunami advisory for the North and Central Washington Coast,
Strait of Juan de Fuca coast and San Juan Islands has been
cancelled. No tsunami danger presently exists for this area.
This is the last product for this event.
n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, both by Zoom and at Town Hall/Slipper House, 584 Maple St., because of a last-minute meeting cancellation last week. Join using meeting ID 832-1326-2953 and passcode 689059, or by calling 253-215-8782 using the same meeting ID and passcode.
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, remotely on Zoom. Join using meeting ID 875-6889-0190 and passcode 258223, or by calling 253-215-8782 using the same meeting ID and passcode.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, remotely, to consider a resolution clarifying a proposal regarding fully contained communities. The meeting can be accessed at us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09 or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 871-8000-1980. Passcode: 143573.
