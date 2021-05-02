n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 3, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, and hold a workshop over Zoom about establishing a police department and other town public safety efforts. The meeting can be accessed online at zoom.us or by calling 253-215-8782 and using meeting ID 841-6336-5262 and passcode 224392.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, May 3, remotely, for a public hearing on additions to the 2020-21 Comprehensive Plan amendment docket. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/632327501, or by calling 1-408-650-3123, access code 632-327-501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.