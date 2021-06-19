n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 21, remotely. Included will be discussion and possible action on the city’s plans for the Tommy Thompson Train. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, using conference ID 589-8786.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, remotely. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom (meeting ID 860-6378-8449, passcode 8yGE6g) and by phone (253-215-8782, passcode 046261).
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, remotely. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or by zoom.us/j/91786850179?pwd=Vys0Y29XalZmQTRmemJBM2txVDlUQT09.
