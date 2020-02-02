government meetings shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, for a discussion and possible action on a resolution to update the current Skagit County Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Plan.

 

More from this section

Load comments