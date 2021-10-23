n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St. The meeting is also available by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The La Conner Town Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St. Masks are required. The council will follow with its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Those who want to participate by Zoom can join at townoflaconner.org (meeting ID: 880 6698 3940, passcode: Z22q0H). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 416432.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, for a hearing on the 2022 budget and property tax rate. The meeting is also available by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, remotely, to take public comment on the redistricting of the commissioner districts. The meeting will include an overview of census data and proposed potential mapping changes by FLO Analytics. The meeting can be accessed at us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09, or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 871-8000-1980 and passcode 143573.
