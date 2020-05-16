n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 18, by telephone. Call 1-312-757-3121, access code 373-576-877.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, remotely, for a workshop on COVID-19 funding. Access online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/264443165 or by telephone at 1-571-317-3122 with access code 264-443-165.
n The Skagit Council of Governments will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, remotely. Access online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/211731221 or by telephone 1-866-899-4679 with access code 211-731-221.
