n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, remotely, for a discussion on ending the lease at the site of a proposed homeless shelter. Listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, using conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, remotely, and will interview applicants for an open seat on the council. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 372-356-3720. The meeting is also available at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, remotely over Zoom.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, remotely. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom (meeting ID 878-0686-8801, passcode AwEe7a) and by phone (253-215-8782, passcode 276033).
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, remotely. Watch at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83979685756 or listen by calling 1-253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 839 7968 5756 and the passcode is 212056.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, remotely, for a discussion on fire station improvements. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, using access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, remotely. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or zoom.us/j/91786850179?pwd=Vys0Y29XalZmQTRmemJBM2txVDlUQT09
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, remotely, to consider Jenifer Howson for the position of Skagit County District Court judge. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/513031829, or by calling 1-786-535-3211, access code 13-031-829.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet with the boards of Snohomish, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, remotely. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at zoom.us/j/98173106288, or by calling 1-253-215-8782 (meeting ID 981-7310-6288 and Passcode 631555).
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all districts are holding their school board meetings electronically. Therefore, all districts ask that public comment be delivered electronically or dropped off at district offices. For information, visit district websites.
n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, for a special session. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
n The La Conner School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, for a special session. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
