n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, remotely, for a discussion and possible action on a memorandum of understanding with the State Department of Ecology regarding implementation of the Skagit River Basin Mitigation Plan. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/984629885, or by calling 1-646-749-3122, access code 984-629-885.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, remotely, for a discussion on the Shoreline Master Plan Overview. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at gglobal.gotomeeting.com/join/295022229, or by calling 1-224-501-3412, access code 295-022-229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.