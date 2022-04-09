...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St. The meeting is also accessible remotely by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, both by Zoom and at Town Hall/Slipper House, 584 Maple St. Join online at us02web.zoom.us/j/83799109693, or by phone at 253-215-8782 with meeting ID 837-9910-9693 and passcode 792876.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St. The meeting is also available on Zoom. (meeting ID: 895-8040-8413, passcode: vmD1Fh). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 956934.
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the old town hall, 8334 S. Main St.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place. The meeting is also accessible remotely by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, remotely. The meeting is available by calling 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or at zoom.us/j/91786850179.
