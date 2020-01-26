government meetings shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St.

n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.

n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Lyman Town Hall, 8334 Main St., to discuss elk in the area with property owners.

n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, with Gov. Jay Inslee regarding homelessness, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon.

