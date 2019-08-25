n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St., for a public hearing on a multifamily tax exemption program.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Concrete Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, for a vote on an emergency ordinance to allow safe parking areas for the homeless.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building Council Chambers, 325 Metcalf St.
