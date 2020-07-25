n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, by telephone. Call 1-312-757-3121, access code 373-576-877.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Concrete Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, via Zoom. Meeting ID is 856-6729-6565, password Rm76Cu.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, remotely, for a discussion of COVID-19 metrics, progress and eligibility for Phase 3 of the Governor's Safe Start plan. Join by computer at global.gotomeeting.com/join/166365669, or by telephone at 1-571-317-3112, access code 166-365-669.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.