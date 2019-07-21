n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St., for discussion and possible action of development regulations and zoning map amendments.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a discussion on several 2019 budget amendments.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Concrete Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, to discuss potential development at the former Alf Christianson Seed Co. plant.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building Council Chambers, 325 Metcalf St., to discuss a potential policy for city use of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, for a meeting with consultant Honeywell Governmental Affairs to discuss the county’s legislative priorities for the 2020 session.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.