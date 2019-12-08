n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a vote on the city's 2020 budget.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Town Hall, 584 Maple St.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Lower Maple Center
104 Commercial St., for a public hearing and possible vote on the city's 2020 budget.
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Town Hall, Minkler Mansion, 8405 S. Main St.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, for a discussion and possible vote on amendments to building code aimed at encouraging affordable housing construction.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building, 325 Metcalf St.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, for discussion and possible vote on the 2020 budget.
