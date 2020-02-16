n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.
n The Skagit Council of Governments Transportation Policy Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Burlington City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St.
n The Skagit Council of Governments Board of Directors will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Burlington City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St.
