n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a public hearing on adopting a sales tax increase to fund affordable housing and homeless services. The meeting is also available by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St. Masks are required for in-person attendance. Those who want to participate by Zoom can join at townoflaconner.org (meeting ID: 837-2816-7237, passcode: Mvh86N). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 838110.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, for a public hearing on adopting a sales tax increase to fund affordable housing and homeless services. The meeting is also available by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at City Hall, 325 Metcalf St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or at zoom.us/j/91786850179?pwd=Vys0Y29XalZmQTRmemJBM2txVDlUQT09
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, remotely, for workshops on mitigation policies on large events due to COVID-19, and expanding testing and vaccination access. The meetings can be accessed at us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09, or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 871-8000-1980 and passcode 143573.
The board will also meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, remotely, for a discussion on its 2022 legislative priorities with lobbyist Gordon Thomas Honeywell Government Affairs. The meeting can be accessed at us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09, or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 871-8000-1980 and passcode 143573.
n The Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at PUD offices, 1415 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. The meeting can be accessed at skagitpud.zoom.us/j/81396248010?pwd=YmFSNmFodmpuZGpZRCtFZklFMUFIQT09, or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 813-9624-8010 and passcode 787418.
