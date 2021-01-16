n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet in a study session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, remotely, to get information from Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton on his city’s proposed homeless shelter. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, using access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
