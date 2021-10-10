n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a public hearing on the 2022 property tax rate. The meeting is also available by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The La Conner Town Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St. Masks are required. The council will follow with its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Those who want to participate by Zoom can join at townoflaconner.org (meeting ID: 851-8794-3315, passcode: x6M2eB). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 778019.
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Nate Beasley Building, (old town hall), at 8334 S. Main St.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place. The meeting is also available by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
