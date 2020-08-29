n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet remotely at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, to hold a public hearing on proposals for the use of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Community Development Block Grant-CV-1 COVID-19 funding. Join by computer at global.gotomeeting.com/join/389615469 or listen by calling 1-872-240-3212, access code 389-615-469.
n The Skagit County Board of Health will meet remotely at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, for a discussion on local COVID-19 trends, response and the county’s status within the state COVID-19 Safe Start plan. Watch the meeting live on Skagit21 Television, streamed online at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21, join by computer at global.gotomeeting.com/join/208205869 or listen by calling 1-571-317-3122, access code 208-205-869.
