n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. for an update on municipal fiber optic infrastructure.

n The Burlington City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St.

n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Concrete Town Hall, 45672 Main St.

n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.

n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 10, at Hamilton Town Hall, 584 Maple St.

n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Lyman Town Hall, Minkler Mansion, 8405 S. Main St.

n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place for a discussion on an emergency ordinance to allow for overnight parking for the homeless at churches in the city.

n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Sedro-Woolley City Hall, 325 Metcalf St.

