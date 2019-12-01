n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St., for a public hearing on an interim ordinance that placed a moratorium on land use and building permits that allow for a height bonus in the R4 Zone.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, for discussion and a possible vote on the city's 2020 budget.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, for a discussion and public hearing on taxes and the county's 2020 budget.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.