government meetings shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St., for a public hearing on an interim ordinance that placed a moratorium on land use and building permits that allow for a height bonus in the R4 Zone.

n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, for discussion and a possible vote on the city's 2020 budget. 

n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, for a discussion and public hearing on taxes and the county's 2020 budget. 

 

More from this section

Load comments