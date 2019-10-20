n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St., where it will hold a discussion and take possible action on ordinances dealing with a plastic bag ban and on a moratorium on the acceptance of certain land use applications in the R4 Zone.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., where it will hold a public hearing on recouping a portion of state sales tax for use in creating affordable housing.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Lower Maple Center, 108 Commercial St., where it will hold a public hearing on the town’s 2020 preliminary budget.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, where it will hold a public hearing on allowing limited temporary homeless encampments, otherwise known as safe parking.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building Council Chambers, 325 Metcalf St., where it will hold a public hearing on the draft 2020 budget.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, for a public hearing to consider a tax increase for parcels within the Skagit Conservation District.
