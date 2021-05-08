n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, using conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720. The meeting is also available at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Town Hall, 584 Maple Street, and will continue discussions about forming a local police department.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, remotely. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom (meeting ID 857-7950-8233, passcode 1JyvC2) and by phone (253-215-8782, passcode 430969).
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, remotely. Watch at zoom.us/j/82019472458 or listen by calling 1-253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 820-1947-2458 and the passcode is 576367.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, remotely. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or by zoom.us/j/91786850179?pwd=Vys0Y29XalZmQTRmemJBM2txVDlUQT09.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, remotely, to determine which proposals to add to the Comprehensive Plan amendment docket. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/632327501, or by calling 1-408-650-3123, access code 632-327-501.
n The Skagit Public Utility District Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 813-9624-8010 and passcode 787418. The meeting is also available at skagitpud.zoom.us/j/81396248010?pwd=YmFSNmFodmpuZGpZRCtFZklFMUFIQT09
