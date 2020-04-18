n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 20. The meeting can accessed by phone at 1-312-757-3121, using access code 373-576-877. Meetings may be viewed live or repeated on the city of Anacortes website or on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, by phone. The meeting can be accessed by telephone at 1-774-777-4255, using access code 589-8786.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. The meeting can be accessed by telephone at 1-888-924-9240, using access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, by webinar at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/129659245. The meeting can also be accessed by phone at 1-571-317-3112, using access code 129-659-245.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will get a briefing at 2 p.m. Monday, April 20, from the county administrator and various county departments. The meeting can be accessed by phone at 1-872-240-3412, using access code 671-632-789.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will get briefings at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, and 9 a.m. Thursday, April 23, from the county Emergency Coordination Center. The meetings can be accessed at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/351239253 or by phone at 1-646-749-3122, using access code 351-239-253.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.