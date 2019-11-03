n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St., for a mid-biennial budget review, a public hearing on the city's 2020 property tax increase, and possible action on a proposed ban on single-use carryout bags at retail stores.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will attend the Guemes Island Ferry Community Meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Guemes Island Community Club, 7549 Guemes Island Road.
