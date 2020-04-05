n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 6, by telephone. The meeting can accessed by phone at 1-312-757-3121, using access code 373-576-877.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9, by telephone. The meeting can accessed by phone at 1-774-777-4255, using access code 589-8786.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. The meeting can be accessed by telephone at 1-888-924-9240, using access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, by webinar at skagit.ws/SWmeetings. The meeting can also be accessed by phone at 1-646-749-3122, using access code 268-761-181.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will get a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, from the county administrator and various county departments. The meeting can be accessed by phone at 1-872-240-3412, using access code 139-997-389.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.