n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 6, by telephone. The meeting can accessed by phone at 1-312-757-3121, using access code 373-576-877.

n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9, by telephone. The meeting can accessed by phone at 1-774-777-4255, using access code 589-8786.

n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. The meeting can be accessed by telephone at 1-888-924-9240, using access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA

n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, by webinar at skagit.ws/SWmeetings. The meeting can also be accessed by phone at 1-646-749-3122, using access code 268-761-181.

n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will get a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, from the county administrator and various county departments. The meeting can be accessed by phone at 1-872-240-3412, using access code 139-997-389.

 

