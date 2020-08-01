n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, by telephone. Call 1-312-757-3121, access code 373-576-877.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, remotely, for a discussion of the county Planning Commission’s recommendation on the 2019 Planning Docket. Watch the meeting live on Skagit21 Television, streamed online at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21, join by computer at global.gotomeeting.com/join/310879661 or listen to the meeting by calling 1-571-317-3122, access code: 166-365-669.
