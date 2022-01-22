...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
...AIR STAGNATION OUTLOOK IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Poor air quality may cause issues for
people with respiratory problems. Local jurisdictions may have
wood burning restrictions in place. Check with your county or
local air agency for more information.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan 27, remotely. The meeting is available by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St., and plans to appoint a mayor pro tem for the year. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, remotely. The meeting is available by Zoom at townoflaconner.org (meeting ID: 899-0044-586, passcode: wYE861). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 420241.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place. The meeting is also available by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 2:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, remotely, to get a legislative briefing from Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs. The meeting can be accessed at us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09 or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 871-8000-1980. Passcode: 143573.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.