n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for public hearings on 2020 revenue sources and 2020 preliminary budget summary.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Concrete Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The La Conner Town Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, for a discussion on the 2020 budget at Lower Maple Center, 108 Commercial St., followed by the regular Town Council meeting at 6 p.m.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building Council Chambers, 325 Metcalf St.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, for a public hearing and possible action on increasing fees for services provided by the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, for presentations on the county’s six-year transportation improvement program and its 2020 annual construction program.
