n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a discussion with possible action on an increase to several utility taxes.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Town Hall, 584 Maple St., and may appoint a new council member.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Town Hall, Minkler Mansion, 8405 S. Main St.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building, 325 Metcalf St.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, for a discussion and possible action on a resolution to declare a public health emergency in relation to the novel coronavirus, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.