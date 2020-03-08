government meetings shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a discussion with possible action on an increase to several utility taxes.

n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St.

n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Town Hall, 584 Maple St., and may appoint a new council member.

n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.

n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Town Hall, Minkler Mansion, 8405 S. Main St.

n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place.

n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building, 325 Metcalf St.

n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, for a discussion and possible action on a resolution to declare a public health emergency in relation to the novel coronavirus, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon.

 

