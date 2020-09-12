n The Anacortes City Council will meet online at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14. The public can access the meeting by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791, or by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14. To access the meeting by phone, call 1-720-740-9752 with access code 6372507. For online access, go to join.freeconferencecall.com/townofconcrete.
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. To access the meeting by phone, call 1-253-215-8782 with meeting ID 869-4156-8998 and passcode 735698. For online access, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/86941568998?pwd=VkFWSTFjRnEzM0hQRmM2YUlNU2tmUT09, meeting ID 869 4156 8998, passcode 735698.
n The Skagit Council of Governments will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, remotely. The meeting can be accessed online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/634074949, or by telephone at 1-866-899-4679, access code 634-074-949.
