n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 27. The meeting can be accessed by phone at 1-312-757-3121, using access code 373-576-877. Meetings may be viewed live or repeated on the city of Anacortes website or on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, by the video conferencing app Zoom. To access the meeting click on the Zoom link on the town website, then use meeting ID 91489221264 and password 2mbWM0.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will get briefings at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, and 9 a.m. Thursday, April 30, from the county Emergency Coordination Center. The meetings can be accessed at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/351239253 or by phone at 1-646-749-3122, using access code 351-239-253.
