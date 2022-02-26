government meetings shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.

n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.

n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, remotely, for an American Rescue Plan Act work session, at 1 p.m. to interview a candidate to fill a seat on the Hamilton Town Council and possibly appoint the candidate, and at 2:10 p.m. for a legislative briefing from Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs. The meeting can be accessed at us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09 or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 871-8000-1980. Passcode: 143573.

 

