...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Grays Harbor, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west
central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain tonight through Monday night for the Cascades and
Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin
flooding tonight. Rivers flowing off the Cascades could begin
flooding on Monday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, remotely, for an American Rescue Plan Act work session, at 1 p.m. to interview a candidate to fill a seat on the Hamilton Town Council and possibly appoint the candidate, and at 2:10 p.m. for a legislative briefing from Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs. The meeting can be accessed at us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09 or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 871-8000-1980. Passcode: 143573.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.