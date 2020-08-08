n The Anacortes City Council will meet online at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. The public may watch, listen to, or participate in the meeting live by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791, or by telephoning 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, by telephone. Call 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Concrete Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, via Zoom. Meeting ID is 875-5680-2048, password zbh14Z. The meeting can be accessed by phone at 1-253-215-8782, pass code of 829593.
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, remotely. Call 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, remotely. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 987-1270-9263 and password 025119, or zoom.us/j/98712709263?pwd=T2x2eGJaVXBzTi96dzROMVRKNTBidz09 and use password 025119.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, remotely, for a presentation on COVID-19 relief grants for small businesses. Watch the meeting live on Skagit21 Television, streamed online at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21, join by computer at global.gotomeeting.com/join/721702997 or listen to the meeting by calling 1-872-240-3212, access code 721-702-997.
The commissioners will also meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, remotely, for a discussion on COVID-19 metrics. Watch the meeting live on Skagit21 Television, streamed online at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21, join by computer at global.gotomeeting.com/join/655955965 or listen to the meeting by calling 1-872-240-3412, using access code 655-955-965.
