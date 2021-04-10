n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, using meeting ID 372-356-3720. The meeting is also available at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, at Town Hall with limited seating available to maintain physical distancing. The meeting may also be held remotely over Zoom. Listen by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 818-5586-3082 and passcode 867626, or watch online at zoom.us/j/81855863082.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, remotely. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom (meeting ID 848 8810 6886, passcode siBx9W) and by phone (253-215-8782, passcode 996473).
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, remotely. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or by zoom.us/j/91786850179?pwd=Vys0Y29XalZmQTRmemJBM2txVDlUQT09.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, remotely, for a public hearing/possible action regarding a 30 mph speed limit on Lake Erie. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/632327501, or by calling 1-408-650-3123, access code 632-327-501.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon Tuesday, April 13, remotely, for discussion/possible action on a resolution regarding the issuance of limited tax obligation bonds. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/632327501, or by calling 1-408-650-3123, access code 632-327-501.
