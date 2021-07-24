n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 26, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 26, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720. The meeting is also available at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St. Those who can’t attend can dial in by calling 1-206-451-6102. After the prompt for a second number, callers should dial 1-605-313-4100, access code 791104.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, remotely. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or by zoom.us/j/91786850179?pwd=Vys0Y29XalZmQTRmemJBM2txVDlUQT09.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.