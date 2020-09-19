n The Anacortes City Council will meet online at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 for discussions on reduced fees for access to the city’s fiber optic internet network for low-income families. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, remotely, to discuss a plan to offer grants for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, using conference ID 589-8786.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, remotely. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom (meeting ID 847-1822-2122, passcode 9bE9n0) and by phone (253-215-8782, passcode 418962).
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, using access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, remotely. Included will be a public hearing to discuss projected 2021-2022 budget revenues. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 965-7391-3655 and password 832123, or zoom.us/j/96573913655?pwd=Ylk0RHpwZkp3SzdINlNwZi9pdjU1dz09 and use password 832123.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet remotely at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, for a presentation from community nonprofits on the impact of COVID-19. The meeting is available online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/744604877 or listen by calling 1-408-650-3123, access code 744 604 877.
