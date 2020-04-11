n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 13, by telephone. The meeting can accessed by phone at 1-312-757-3121, using access code 373 576 877. n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, by either video conferencing or telephone. For updated information, visit townoflaconner.org. n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will get a briefing at 2 p.m. Monday, April 13, from the county administrator and various county departments. The meeting can be accessed by phone at 1-872-240-3212, using access code 518 358 805.
