n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a preliminary discussion of the 2020 budget and 2020 property taxes.

n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Hamilton Town Hall, 584 Maple St.

n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Lower Maple Center, 108 Commercial St.

n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Lyman Town Hall, Minkler Mansion, 8405 S. Main St.

n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place.

n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building Council Chambers, 325 Metcalf St.

 

 

