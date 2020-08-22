n The Anacortes City Council will meet online at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. The public may watch, listen to, or participate in the meeting live by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791, or by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, by telephone. Call 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, remotely. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom (meeting ID 869-6426-3690, passcode 3vwLtR) and by phone (253-215-8782, passcode 424269).
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, remotely, for a discussion on the financial impacts of COVID-19. Call 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, remotely. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 987-1270-9263 and password 025119, or zoom.us/j/98712709263?pwd=T2x2eGJaVXBzTi96dzROMVRKNTBidz09 and use password 025119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.