n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St., for a discussion of potential changes to the Waste Management recycling contract.
n The Anacortes City Council will hold a special joint meeting with the Fidalgo Pool & Fitness Center Board of Commissioners at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, to discuss approval of the 2020 budget and property tax levy.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, for a review of 2020 legislative priorities.
