n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 19. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St. Listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Town Hall, 8405 S. Main St.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, for a public hearing to consider testimony regarding 2021 building code updates. In-person attendance is allowed at 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon. To attend remotely, go to us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09, or call 253-215-8782, meeting ID 871-8000-1980 and passcode 143573.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, for an update on the agritourism project. In-person attendance is allowed at 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon. To attend remotely, go to us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09, or call 253-215-8782, meeting ID 871-8000-1980 and passcode 143573.
