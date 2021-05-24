— The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, using conference ID 589-8786.
— The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, remotely. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom (meeting ID 810 2960 4777, passcode kf8sWw) and by phone (253-215-8782, passcode 279923).
— The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, for a presentation on the Library Commons project. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
— The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, remotely. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or by zoom.us/j/91786850179?pwd=Vys0Y29XalZmQTRmemJBM2txVDlUQT09.
— The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, remotely, for a presentation on the 2021 Legislative Session and on the Guemes Island Ferry. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/632327501, or by calling 1-408-650-3123, access code 632-327-501.
— The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday for a presentation on affordable housing and homelessness funding options. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/632327501, or by calling 1-408-650-3123, access code 632-327-501.
— The Skagit Public Utility District Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 813-9624-8010 and passcode 787418. The meeting is also available at skagitpud.zoom.us/j/81396248010?pwd=YmFSNmFodmpuZGpZRCtFZklFMUFIQT09
