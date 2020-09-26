n The Anacortes City Council will meet online at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. The council will discuss extending a moratorium on the acceptance of certain land use applications in the city’s R4 Zone. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet remotely at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, for a public hearing regarding amending the county’s 2020 budget. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television streamed online at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21, online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/712927245 or by calling 1-646-749-3122, access code 712 927 245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.