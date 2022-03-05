n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 7, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at City Hall, 833 South Spruce St. The meeting is also accessible remotely by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, remotely. The meeting is available by Zoom at townoflaconner.org (meeting ID: 865-1567-8723, passcode: 7bAMvQ). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 982087.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place. The meeting is also accessible remotely by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 2:10 p.m. Monday, March 7, remotely, for a legislative briefing from Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs. The meeting can be accessed at us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09 or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 871-8000-1980. Passcode: 143573.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at a time to be determined Friday, March 11, remotely, to interview candidates for the position of mayor of Hamilton, then to potentially appoint a new mayor. The meeting can be accessed at us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09 or by calling 253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 871-8000-1980. Passcode: 143573.
