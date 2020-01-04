government meetings shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St., to consider whether to award a $580,000 contract to OFS Fitel Services International to install fiber optic network infrastructure in the Central Business District, Old Town and M Avenue pilot areas.

n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a discussion on the city’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan.

n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Police Court Campus, 18000 Continental Place.

n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building, 325 Metcalf St.

n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting with the boards from San Juan and Whatcom counties at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, to appoint a member of the state House of Representatives from the 40th Legislative District.

 

