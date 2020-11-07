n The Anacortes City Council will meet online at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, remotely, for a public hearing on the 2021 budget. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, remotely, for a public hearing on the 2021 budget and 2021 property taxes. Listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, using conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. To access the meeting by phone, call 1-720-740-9752, access code 6372507. For online access, go to join.freeconferencecall.com/townofconcrete.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, remotely. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom (meeting ID 886-8186-1179, passcode TZ6tqg) and by phone (253-215-8782, passcode 170764).
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. To access the meeting by phone, call 1-253-215-8782 with meeting ID 853-5860-2288 and passcode 400483. For online access, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/85358602288, meeting ID 853-5860-2288, passcode 400483.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, remotely, for a public hearing on the 2021 budget. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, using access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, remotely. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 977 7947 7003 and password 157235, or zoom.us/j/97779477003?pwd=UVZOWTg4b1U2Ykc4aGZjdE40Qzg4UT09
