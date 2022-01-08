n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan 13, remotely. The meeting is available by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, both by Zoom and at Town Hall/Slipper House, 584 Maple St. Join using meeting ID 891-8965-5703 and passcode 791452, and by calling 253-215-8782 using the same meeting ID and passcode.
n The La Conner Town Council will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, remotely, for the 2021 Audit Exit. The meeting is available by Zoom at townoflaconner.org (meeting ID: 875-6195-2358, passcode: h5t0xr). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 044510.
n The La Conner Town Council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, remotely. The meeting is available by Zoom at townoflaconner.org (meeting ID: 867-6893-7518, passcode: BM5ytn). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 266040.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place. The meeting is also available by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
